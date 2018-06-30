Two brothers were arrested by Lewis County sheriff's detectives in the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave east of Chehalis.

Officials say the body of Ben Eastman III was discovered in Randle Thursday.

The sheriff's office says the boy was last seen June 23 and was reported missing Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the boy made plans to meet up with a 16-year-old male friend but never showed up.

Detectives following leads Thursday went to a property owned by a relative of the missing boy's friend. Although deputies say they were initially told a recently-dug grave was for a dog, they went looking for the grave and found a body.

Detectives traveled to Ellensburg and interviewed two brothers, a 16-year-old and 21-year-old. Based on the interviews, the two were arrested on suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree of Ben Eastman III. The teen was booked into Lewis County Juvenile Detention and the 21-year-old was booked into the Lewis County Jail.

"This is a horrific and senseless death will have a lasting impact on this small community, surrounding area, and all involved. Through the work of our deputies, detectives, other agencies, and the citizens of Lewis County, we have been able to apprehend the two, we feel are responsible for the murder of Ben Eastman III," the Lewis County Sheriff's Office said in a released statement.

After conducting an autopsy Saturday, the Lewis County coroner positively identified the body as Eastman and determined cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

