2 arrested, 1 suspect at large following deadly shooting at Everett park

Three people have been charged in connection to the shooting at Everett's Langus Riverfront Park which left a 56-year-old man dead.

Everett police have arrested two people and are searching for another in connection with a shooting at Langus Riverfront Park from Aug. 31.

Police said a man, now identified as 56-year-old James Scannell, was found shot and killed inside a car after 3 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told detectives that immediately after the shooting, two men ran from the victim’s vehicle and left the parking lot in a red Ford Escape. That same night, a tow truck impounded the vehicle after it was found hidden at a nearby apartment complex

Detectives learned that the driver of the vehicle drove himself and two friends to Langus Riverfront Park with the intent of buying illegal drugs. While driving, he was told the others planned to use fake cash and rob the victim, according to police.

The driver stayed in his Ford while the others met with the victim, according to police.

On Sunday, the driver was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail. Later in the day, a 29-year-old man, who is believed to be the alleged shooter, was arrested after a pursuit involving officers.