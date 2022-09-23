Teen killed in wrong-way crash along I-5 near Tukwila

The Washington State Patrol said the teen's car was engulfed in flames within minutes.

TUKWILA, Wash — A teen was killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 5 near Tukwila late Thursday night, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The WSP said a 46-year-old was driving the wrong way northbound on I-5 at about 11:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. A 19-year-old's car was struck and engulfed in flames within minutes, authorities said. The teen did not survive and the wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials did not provide any update on whether any charges were pending for the driver.

The northbound lanes at the S 188 on-ramp near Tukwila were closed for several hours during the investigation. All lanes were reopened by early Friday morning.

Puget Sound Fire, the Tukwila Fire Department, the South Kitsap Fire and Rescue and Medic One were at the scene of the deadly crash.

