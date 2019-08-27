Editor's note: The video above is about the state's effort to help fund long-term care for seniors.

A new listing of the nation’s worst-rated nursing homes includes 19 in Washington state, all with federal quality ratings of just one-star out of a possible five.

The analysis by the Long Term Care Community Coalition is part of an effort to help the public gain insights into the quality and safety of facilities in their communities while highlighting inadequate staffing, substandard care, abuse and neglect within the industry.

One-star is the lowest possible rating in the federal five-star rating system. The star rating system includes assessments for health inspections, quality and staffing ratios.

The nursing homes that received a one-star rating in Washington were located in the following cities: Bellingham, Cashmere, Coupeville, Enumclaw, Everett, Longview, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Port Angeles, Seattle (3), Selah, Shelton (2), Shoreline, Spokane, Vancouver, and Wapato.

Click here to learn more or to see the list of nursing homes in Washington state.

