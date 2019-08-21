TACOMA, Wash. — An 18-year-old shot in Tacoma Monday night has died, police said.

Tacoma police responded to the area of East 32nd Street and East R. Street at about 10:00 p.m. Monday to help Puyallup Tribal Police on a report of a shooting.

A group of individuals was arguing in the street when a man nearby, assuming the group was yelling at him, came up to the group and displayed a gun, according to police. The man then walked away, but before the group could disperse, the man came back and shot the two victims, police said.

Police said an 18-year-old man and his 35-year-old uncle had been shot. The 18-year-old had critical injuries, and both were rushed to the hospital, police said.

On Friday, police confirmed the teenager died from his injuries.

A suspect was arrested and booked into jail. Police said the suspect and victims did not know each other.