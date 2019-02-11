BURIEN, Wash. — An 18-year-old in Burien was giving out more tricks than treats this year, according to the King County Sheriff's office.

A person called 911 Thursday evening to report a teenager wearing a Halloween mask was shooting at trick-or-treaters with an airsoft gun, deputies said.

The pellets had hit a child and an adult in the area of 15th Ave. SW and SW 144th Place, officials said.

The caller also told law enforcement the "shooter" was leaning out of a PT Cruiser with several juveniles inside.

Deputies responded and didn't immediately find kids or the car. But they eventually turned up at a White Center grocery store where they stole a case of beer and took off, deputies said.

A deputy spotted the car and a check of the license plate determined it was stolen.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and found four juveniles, the 18-year-old driver, the stolen beer, the mask and the airsoft gun used to shoot at the trick-or-treaters.

The 18-year-old was booked into King County Jail on investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle. The four juveniles were released to their parents.

Deputies said one of the kids was just 12-years-old.

"Our deputies did a great job locating the vehicle and making an arrest. We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured," said the King County Sheriff's office in a statement.