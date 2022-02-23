Public input sought in renaming 18 Washington sites to remove derogatory word

Washingtonians will have until April 25 to voice their thoughts on renaming the 18 sites across the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The public comment period is currently open for Washingtonians to give their input on renaming 18 federal locations across the state that contain a word deemed derogatory by the U.S. Department of Interior.

The word, “sq---,” was declared derogatory in November 2021 by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who also established the process to review and replace derogatory terms from federal places.

Now, the department is moving forward with a plan to rename 18 geographic features in Washington state to get rid of the term, which began earlier this year when the U.S. Geological Survey developed five candidate names for each feature.

The various features include mountains, rivers, lakes and creeks across 14 counties in the state.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Haaland in a February statement.

The candidates were developed with the goal of advancing equity and inclusion through engagement with tribes and other stakeholders, including the general public.

Under Haaland’s November order, which established the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, more than 660 geographic features across the country will eventually have their names replaced.

As for the 18 locations in Washington, the public will be able to comment through the Federal Register on or before April 25.