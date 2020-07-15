17-year-old swimmer dies after jumping into Snoqualmie River

A distress call was made around 4:40 p.m. and rescue teams located the teen in the water around 5:30 p.m. He was taken to Overlake Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We get kids from all over the region coming to our beautiful river," Pliego said. "Unfortunately right now it is very, very deep, and so it did take a while to find him. We also we also are concerned about people who inner-tube on this river because it’s very cold still. It looks like a beautiful day, but it’s very cold and you can easily get hypothermia very quickly.”