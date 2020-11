Eleven units were damaged and multiple fire departments were called to the scene.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Fourteen adults and three children are now without a home after an apartment building caught fire in Federal Way.

Nine of the units are unlivable, according to South King Fire.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced as a result of the fire.

Some pictures from today’s two alarm apartment fire. No significant injuries but the entire building has been displaced. pic.twitter.com/A6NDynuc4T — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) November 2, 2020