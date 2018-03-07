Seattle City Hall opened its doors to shelter the homeless on Tuesday night. There will now be more beds available on a walk-in basis.

There were previously 80 beds planned for the emergency shelter inside City Hall. Then the Salvation Army contributed 80 more beds, bringing the total number up to 160.

The shelter inside Seattle City Hall will be open year-round, available to men and women.

The added beds are part of legislation proposed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to increase bridge housing and shelter units by 25 percent within 90 days. The Seattle City Council approved the legislation on June 18.

"Emergency shelters provide a safe, quiet place to sleep, away from the elements. And, these shelters are often the first step in a homeless person transitioning to permanent housing," said Major Phil Smith, director of Salvation Army Seattle Social Services.

Lynne Sprague, who travels with her dog Wigglz, has been staying at the emergency shelter for a few months. Based on what she's experienced, she says she won't sleep on the streets.

"I've seen people overdose. I've seen people die on the street. I've seen things that nobody should see," said Sprague.

The shelter will be open from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. The entrance to the new site is on 5th Avenue. The Salvation Army says guests will receive a clean mat and blanket for the night and will be able to store any belongings in the room safely. The shelter on 4th Avenue is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Overall, there are over 600 Salvation Army shelter beds in downtown Seattle:

160 beds at City Hall in two separate locations of the building

50 beds at King County Administration building

50 beds at 420 4th Ave (AKA the Zombie Building and owned by King County); pets welcome

180 beds at The Salvation Army William Booth Center in SODO (men's program with case management)

36 beds at The Salvation Army shelter downtown Seattle (women's program with case management)

100 beds at The Salvation Army drug and alcohol rehabilitation program in SODO (men and women)

