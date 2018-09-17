The King County Council approved a controversial package which will allow the Mariners to use $135 million in lodging taxes for Safeco Field improvements.

The 5-4 council approval came after a nearly three-hour meeting which included last-minute amendments to reduce the funding package or redirect funds towards tourism promotion or homeless services.

The compromise agreed upon was hammered out earlier this month after the Mariners initially asked for $180 million in funding as part of a long-term, 25-year lease extension.

Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Larry Gossett, Rod Dembowski, and Dave Upthegrove joined together on the variety of proposals. However, councilmembers Joe McDermott, Pete Von Reichbauer, Kathy Lambert, Reagan Dunn, and Claudia Balducci remained firm as a majority and blocked any major changes.

The changes included blocking a provision that would have required the Mariners to report net income over the terms of the lease and another provision to limit the Mariners’ profit of naming rights to $50 million. The Public Facilities District, created to manage stadium for the general public, still needs to approve final contract terms.

Visit Seattle and Southside Seattle both vehemently opposed the final legislation, claiming it was cut out of future lodging tax revenues. However, more taxes were redirected to build affordable housing in the county.

The tax collections begin in 2021 after CenturyLink Field is paid off using the revenue stream.

