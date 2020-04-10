12-year-old killed after getting pinned between two vehicles in Kent

Police are still investigating what caused the collision, but said one of the drivers may have been experiencing a medical emergency.

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision that left a 12-year-old dead Saturday evening.

Kent police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 10800 block of SE 208th Street around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

A 12-year-old person was pinned between two vehicles when officers arrived, police said. Lifesaving efforts were performed by Puget Sound Fire and Medics, but the child did not survive, police said.

Police are still investigating what caused the collision, but said one of the drivers may have been experiencing a medical emergency. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol was involved, police said.