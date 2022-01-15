12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash near Tacoma

MIDLAND, Wash. — Two 12-year-old female pedestrians were struck by a flatbed truck Saturday in a hit-and-run crash.
One of the girls died at the scene, and the other was transported with critical injuries to a nearby hospital.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) tweeted about the incident just before 12:30 p.m.
The crash occurred in Midland on 14th Street E near 14th Avenue E, according to PCSD.
A photo was released of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies say it may have damage on the front end.
Anyone who sees the vehicle should call PCSD.
Drivers are advised to avoid the scene of the crash while deputies investigate.