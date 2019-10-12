SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has announced that it will invest $110 million to create 1,944 new affordable homes in neighborhoods across the city-- the largest investment and the largest number of affordable homes created in the city's history.

The 2019 funds invested through the city’s Office of Housing will support the construction of 13 new buildings in Seattle. These buildings will be inclusive for a range of citizens, low-income workers and families, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness.

The funding for the projects comes from existing levy money, sales tax revenue and from the sale of Seattle's Mercer Block property.

The properties are geared toward those living at or below 60% of the area's income.

Several of these housing buildings will include spaces for childcare and healthcare centers for seniors.

Below is a list of the new apartments that will be built:

Africatown Plaza (Central District): 132 units will be built for families and individuals.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the projects won't be built right away, but she's hoping to see the renderings become a reality in the next two years.

