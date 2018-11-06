UPDATE: Brooklynn Beckstrom, 11, has been found safe. Police say she walked into the Seattle North Precinct Monday morning. The Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been canceled.
The previous story is below.
An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Seattle girl.
According to police, Brooklynn Beckstrom was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking the trails at the Ryther Child Care facility, located on the 2400 block of NE 95th Street. Police say she is on anti-psychotic medication.
Beckstrom is approximately 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a large black jacket over a navy blue shirt with spots, dark leggings, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.