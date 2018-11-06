UPDATE: Brooklynn Beckstrom, 11, has been found safe. Police say she walked into the Seattle North Precinct Monday morning. The Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been canceled.

Great news! Brooklynn has been located and is safe. Thanks everyone for assisting. https://t.co/Wi19ymVaXS — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 11, 2018

The previous story is below.

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Seattle girl.

According to police, Brooklynn Beckstrom was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking the trails at the Ryther Child Care facility, located on the 2400 block of NE 95th Street. Police say she is on anti-psychotic medication.

Beckstrom is approximately 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a large black jacket over a navy blue shirt with spots, dark leggings, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

MISSING: Brooklynn Beckstrom, 11 years old. 5'2", 100 lbs. Last seen at Ryther Child Care, 2400 block NE 95th St around 6 pm. Wearing black coat, navy shirt with dots, denim shorts and leggings, and black Nike shoes. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/VRFMOC5NN8 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 11, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

