An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Seattle girl.
According to police, Brooklynn Beckstrom was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking the trails at the Ryther Child Care facility, located on the 2400 block of NE 95th Street. Police say she is on anti-psychotic medication.
Beckstrom is approximately 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a large black jacket over a navy blue shirt with spots, dark leggings, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
