An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Seattle girl.

According to police, Brooklynn Beckstrom was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking the trails at the Ryther Child Care facility, located on the 2400 block of NE 95th Street. Police say she is on anti-psychotic medication.

Beckstrom is approximately 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a large black jacket over a navy blue shirt with spots, dark leggings, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

MISSING: Brooklynn Beckstrom, 11 years old. 5'2", 100 lbs. Last seen at Ryther Child Care, 2400 block NE 95th St around 6 pm. Wearing black coat, navy shirt with dots, denim shorts and leggings, and black Nike shoes. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/VRFMOC5NN8 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 11, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING