11-month-old twins living in Everett hotel test positive for fentanyl exposure

Fentanyl and meth were found in the hotel room where the twins lived, according to authorities.

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after twin infants were exposed to fentanyl in an Everett hotel room.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just after 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive baby at a hotel in the 130 block of 128th Street SW. The parents told medical personnel the 11-month-old may have been exposed to cleaning chemicals they used in the hotel room, but a spokesperson said the baby was unresponsive to treatment for chemical exposure.

When emergency crews administered Narcan to the child he regained consciousness, the spokesperson said. Three children – the 11-month-old boy, his 11-month-old twin sister and an 11-year-old boy - were taken to the hospital. The SCSO said the 11-month-old infants tested presumptive positive for fentanyl at the hospital, while the 11-year-old did not test positive.

Detectives learned the 36-year-old mother and 39-year-old father were caring for the three children when the incident happened. Fentanyl and meth were found in the hotel room where they lived, according to the spokesperson.