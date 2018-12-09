King County Sheriff’s Deputies have seized more than 10,000 weapons since January 1, 2018, at the King County Courthouse.

Officials say it is an example of the need to keep enhancing and funding security at the building to prevent weapons from getting inside.

The head marshal and a Sheriff’s Captain displayed hundreds of items including knives, guns, brass knuckles, and even nunchucks during a Tuesday briefing. Guards at the courthouse have seized more than 14,000 items each of the last two years.

Also see | Washington courthouse safety needs improvement, judges say

Also see | Seattle Police to boost security outside courthouse this summer

Cpt. Noel Fryberger says the county is getting two new state-of-the-art scanners in 2019, one of which will be placed at the Regional Justice Center in Kent. However, Fryberger says further staffing is needed. There was no timeline and no immediate suggestion of funding needs.

King County Councilmember Larry Gossett said he didn’t know what all the security fuss was about, as there hasn’t been any increase in crime.

Fryberger and councilmember Pete Von Reichbauer both cited the deadly 1995 shooting inside the courthouse as an example why courthouse security should be taken seriously. That double murder outside a divorce hearing prompted the security changes seen today.

WATCH: Could ping pong, food trucks improve safety around King County Courthouse?

© 2018 KING