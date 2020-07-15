Seattle man's 1,000 Cuts campaign tackles racism by sharing stories of often-ignored microaggressions

Ahmad Corner launched the 1,000 Cuts campaign as a way to provide a space for Black voices to be heard and a space for non-Black allies to learn.

A Seattle man is collecting unheard stories of casual discrimination from Black people to highlight often-ignored microaggressions.

Corner says this platform will help everyone clearly understand how microaggressions show up in every day experiences.

”I think Black people do carry this kind of baggage with them often, and don't really have a space where they can actually discuss this,” said Corner.

Craving that space, Corner decided to create it.

"It's an opportunity to allow people to share those microaggressions, an opportunity for those that maybe didn't see that as racism to say, wow, I didn't realize how that came off,” said Corner.

He named the campaign "1,000 Cuts," a name with a deeper meaning for those who experience microaggressions.

"It's kind of like death by 1,000 cuts, where there's not one biggest that kills you. But it's like, all these small, little things that happen and they add up,” said Corner.

He hopes the collection of Black experiences can help piece together what racism looks like every day, not only when violent incidents garner national attention.

"My goal is that it allows people to feel safe speaking up when that stuff happens,” said Corner.