10-year-old makes 'miraculous recovery' after heart transplant at Seattle Children's

Hudson Lewis made a song to thank his doctors and community for supporting him through his health challenges.

SEATTLE — Hudson Lewis may not be the biggest name in rap music just yet, but he’s built a team of fans that’s undeniable.

Hudson made a rap song called “This is my Team” that pays tribute to the doctors and community that had his back during a daunting diagnosis.

Hudson is at the center of what's been called a "miraculous recovery" after receiving a heart transplant at Seattle Children's Hospital. In 2020, Hudson was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy that can affect heart function.

When he was nine years old, a visit to Seattle Children's Heart Center revealed heart failure and began 100 days of treatment for Hudson at the facility.

Doctors determined Hudson wasn't physically strong enough for a heart transplant and at first surgically implanted a mechanical pump to get him through in the interim.

Hudson's mom KaLinda Lewis says it was just three weeks later they got the call that they found a match for Hudson's heart transplant.

“It was all so overwhelming and it go so real so fast,” KaLinda Lewis said. Mixing medical issues only added to the intricacies of the situation.

"It was extremely complicated," said Dr. Yuk Law, medical director of the Cardiac Transplant/Heart Failure Service at Seattle Children's. "It's the combination of something that's non-cardiac mixed in with a cardiac condition."

Law said a multidisciplinary team worked together on Hudson's transplant, with help from the neurology, muscular dystrophy and pulmonology teams at the hospital.

Hudson underwent a successful heart transplant and left the hospital just 14 days later.

“When I was in the hospital I just kept thinking of my dog," said Hudson.

The 10-year-old is also an aspiring video game pro and aspiring YouTuber. "I have 17 subscribers," said Hudson.

He hopes to reach 100 subscribers and just released a new video to boost traffic. His rap video "This is my Team" featured Seattle Children's staff and doctors.

His hometown of Eatonville is also a bit part of the video. Hudson said he is truly thankful for his team.

“My family and me always say that the ICU makes you feel like family,” he said.