Group remembers John T. Williams 10 years after he was shot and killed by Seattle police

A Native woodcarver was crossing a downtown Seattle street when an officer stopped him and told him to drop the knife he was carrying. He was shot several times.

SEATTLE — Sunday, Aug. 30 marked 10 years since Native woodcarver John. T. Williams was shot and killed by a Seattle police officer.

Williams was crossing a downtown Seattle street holding a piece of wood and a 3-inch knife.

An officer, Ian Birk, saw him from his patrol car and thought he looked suspicious. Birk stepped out and asked Williams to drop the knife and then fired several shots when he didn't, killing the man. Williams' death was filmed on police dashcam.

Birk resigned from the department and the shooting became part of a rallying cry for police reform in Seattle.

In the shadow of the totem pole dedicated in his honor, loved ones, friends and strangers gathered on the 10th anniversary of his death to honor the legacy of Williams.

His brother, Rick Williams, said this is now an annual trip for him. “I'm going to come here and honor my brother. I've been here for ten years, every year,” Williams said.

Williams said the calls for police reform and the marches in his brother's honor helped the family face the loss.

“Even John T. Williams would be proud that they stood up,” he told the group that was gathered.

This year's event comes as issues of excessive force and biased policing are once again in the spotlight.

“Death by police kept occurring ever since it doesn't seem to have slowed down,” one speaker told the crowd.

Ten years later, they feel like there's more work to be done and hope the national attention on movements like Black Lives Matter will continue to shine a light on the changes they still want to see.