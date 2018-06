Ten protesters were arrested Tuesday night outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police say more than 100 people rallied outside the detention center that holds undocumented migrants.

One of the arrested protesters jumped onto an officer's back. Another jumped in front of a police car and tried to block him with a shopping cart.

For some time, 30 protesters blocked the roadway leading to the facility. Police ordered them to leave.

© 2018 KING