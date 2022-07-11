What would you do if you won the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot?

With almost two billion dollars on the line in tonight’s Powerball jackpot, KING 5 asked people what they would do if they won the big prize.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tonight, lottery players from across the US will try to catch the biggest prize in Powerball history.

The jackpot started off at $20 million dollars on Aug. 6, and swelled up to $1.9 billion dollars, almost $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot.

Whoever wins tonight’s drawing could opt for a lump sum payment of around $929 million, but the odds of winning are astronomical: one in 292.2 million.

So we asked Tacoma: what would you do with almost a billion dollars?

“I’d try and find good housing, I never owned a house or anything, so getting that opportunity would be awesome,” said Kevin K. a student at Tacoma Community College.

“If something was given to me, and I felt so grateful, I’d want to give something back,” said Dominique Haye.

“Whoever plays it, I hope they put it to good use, I hope they give back, and help the community, and I hope one of my family members gets it!" said Pierce County resident Ms. Juliet.

If no one wins the jackpot on Monday night, the Powerball lottery will reach a new record: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.