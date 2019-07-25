SEATAC, Wash. — One person was killed after a Marriott Hotels shuttle was involved in a crash on International Boulevard Thursday afternoon in SeaTac.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on International Boulevard and South 176th Street. All lanes of International Boulevard are currently closed.

King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi Sampson said the shuttle bus was driving northbound on International Boulevard around 1 p.m. when a black BMW traveling southbound crossed over the median and hit the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

Several patients were outside of the bus when aid crews arrived. Sampson said it is unknown if they were ejected from the shuttle or if they exited the shuttle after the crash.

Two people with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Captain Jay Root. Four other people were transported to other hospitals.

Bob Schrader, general manager of Marriott Hotel at Seatac, said, “Our team is deeply saddened by the accident, keeping those involved in our thoughts and prayers. I can’t say anything else regarding this, as it is an open investigation by the authorities.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and police will investigate, according to South King Fire. The King County Sheriff's Major Accident Response team is investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.