PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An Everett man died, and three other people had to be rescued after their boat collided with a salmon pen in Port Angeles Harbor Tuesday night.

Port Angeles Police said the boaters stayed out on the water after dark and then realized their boat lights didn’t work.

The boat operator died in the crash. He was identified as Robert Elliot, 62, of Everett, police said. Two men and a young boy were able to get to a nearby dock.

The United States Coast Guard responded and used a helicopter to lower a rescue swimmer to help get the people to safety.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said alcohol consumption may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The salmon pens were not in use at the time.

