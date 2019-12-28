BURLINGTON, Wash. — The driver of a vehicle trying to elude law enforcement Friday evening died after crashing his car into an oncoming train.

The Washington State Patrol reported Christopher M. Brock was the car driver in the deadly collision that happened at 5 p.m. Friday in Burlington.

Authorities said Skagit County Sheriff's deputies were trying to stop the 2019 Hyundai Elantra for traffic violations when the car suddenly turned on Garrett Road and crashed into the train, which was at the intersection of Garrett Road and State Route 20.

The train then dragged the car for a mile before the car caught on fire.

The train did not derail, however, one of its rail cars caught fire but was quickly extinguished. There was no environmental impact, according to a spokesperson from BNSF.