1 dead, 7 hurt in suspected DUI crash in south King County

The at-fault driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a deadly 3-car crash Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A man in his 50s died and seven other people were hurt in a crash in South King County Tuesday evening.

The at-fault driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 3-car collision on Kent Black Diamond Road SE at 160 Avenue SE, which is south of Covington, before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man in his 50s died at the scene and seven other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. It's unclear if the suspect is among the injured.

Major accident response & reconstruction detectives are now investigating.