Six climbers were caught in a rockfall at Mount Rainier National Park Wednesday evening. The National Park Service (NPS) said one of the climbers died and two others were injured. The three other climbers were not hurt.

The NPS said they received a call around 8 p.m. Wednesday from a climber on the Liberty Ridge route reporting a rockfall at a campsite at 10,400 feet. The six climbers, three parties of two, were camping while on their way to the summit.

Liberty Ridge is one of the more technical and advanced routes on the mountain.

Park rangers responded to the scene in the park’s helicopter Thursday morning and retrieved the most seriously injured climber from the mountain. The climber was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The other injured climber along with the climber that died were flown out around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The injured climber was taken to Arbor Health Morton Hospital and the deceased climber was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

The three uninjured climbers were flown off the mountain around 4:45 p.m. The climbers involved were not with a guide service.

Twenty-four Mount Rainier National Park Rangers and a chaplain from Tacoma Pierce County Chaplaincy took part in the rescue.

Around 10,000 people a year register to summit Mount Rainier. Six climbers died in 2014 while on the Liberty Ridge route.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.