1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after car crashes into power pole on Camano Island

The Washington State Patrol said the driver was going too fast and the vehicle struck a power pole, snapping it in half and uprooting the base.
Credit: WSP Trooper Heather Axtman
One person died and two others were hurt after their car crashed into a power pole on Camano Island Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — One person is dead and two others are seriously hurt after their car crashed into a power pole on Camano Island Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 1700 block of Southeast Camano Drive around 11:30 a.m.

The driver was going too fast for the conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol. Trooper Heather Axtman tweeted that the vehicle struck a power pole, snapping it in half, and uprooting the base. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene, according to WSP. Two 17-year-old passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. One had life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries, according to Axtman. 

The Snohomish County PUD responded to the scene and is working to set a new pole and restore power to the area. 