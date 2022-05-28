9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

Washington Fish and Wildlife confirmed that a girl was attacked Saturday near Fruitland.

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.

Officials say they're beginning their investigation into what caused the attack. The animal has been taken for testing.

According to WDFW, this is the first cougar attack in Washington state this year.

WDFW says cougar attacks are extremely rare in Washington. In the past 100 years, there have only 20 cougar attacks in the state since 1924. Cougar attacks have only resulted in two know deaths in that same period of time.