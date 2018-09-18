Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 9/18.

LIVE MUSIC

THU 9/20 - DeVotchKa - The Showbox - Their new album This Night Falls Forever came out last month.

FRI 9/21 - Johnny Marr - The Showbox - Marr is best known as the founding guitarist of The Smiths and later played in Modest Mouse, plus a bunch of other great bands. His new solo album Call the Comet is out now.

FRI 9/21 - Macklemore - The Washington State Fair - His new album Gemini came out last year.

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

THU 9/20 - DeVotchKa - 12 pm

- 12 pm FRI 9/21 - Johnny Marr - 12pm

