MENDOCINO, Calif. — It's been more than a year since a family of eight from Woodland, Washington plunged over a cliff on the California coast in an SUV and died.

Beginning Wednesday, a jury selected from people in the community where it happened will be able to decide the manner in which they died and whether the deaths were intentional.

The Oregonian looked into the inquest and found that the practice is extremely rare; it hasn't happened in the county in more than 50 years.

Investigators said Jennifer Hart was behind the wheel when the SUV went over the cliff, and there were no skid marks to indicate any attempt at braking.

Her wife Sara and all six of their children, ages 12 to 19, died.

Investigators also said Jennifer and Sara had been accused of neglecting the children they adopted out of foster care. A child welfare worker had checked in on the family before they headed out on the coastal trip.

The inquest was planned for last fall, but investigators held off because one child's body had not been found. That is still the case, but at this point investigators say the ocean may have washed it away.

The process is not meant to determine whether Jennifer Hart is responsible, according to The Oregonian. The jurors selected were told they need only to decide whether family member died by accident, by natural causes, by suicide, or by homicide.

