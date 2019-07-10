SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Exploding Lime bike and scooter batteries likely caused a fire at a maintenance warehouse in Spokane Valley on Sunday night.

Hundreds of Lime bikes and scooters were likely destroyed during the fire, personnel with the Spokane Valley Fire Department told KREM.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Valley Fire Department said they have not officially confirmed the cause of the fire but investigators suspect thermal runaway of a lithium battery.

This means the lithium batteries explode when they heat up, so these types of fires can burn quickly if they are not contained correctly.

Crews told KREM’s Nicole Hernandez on Monday that the building houses Lime bikes and scooters in need of maintenance when they are broken.

A woman employed as a Lime juicer says she starts her day at the warehouse to help deploy the bikes and scooters, adding that there were four that should have been in use on Monday. She added that scooters and bikes are also charged at the warehouse.

Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire in the 500 block of East Mallon Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A 911 caller reported black and grey smoke coming from the building.

When an engine arrived at the scene on Sunday night, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire at the warehouse.

Crews initially struggled to gain access to the property and dealt with free-flowing natural gas at the front of the structure, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Crews told Hernandez on Monday that the fire spread to two other businesses to the east of the warehouse. Power was cut to the area but has since been restored to all buildings except the businesses that were burned.

A total of 21 firetrucks and command vehicles carrying approximately 50 firefighters responded to the fire. Crews with the City of Spokane Fire Department also helped fight the fire.

Fire crews do not have an estimate of the cost of the damages. The exact cause is still pending an investigation by the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Lime bike batteries explode in Seattle

In August, video of a Lime bike spewing flames from the University of Washington campus in Seattle raised safety issues for the company.

A fire broke out at a Lime warehouse in the nearby Ballard neighborhood the same week.

In both incidents, the e-bike batteries caught fire, according to a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson.

