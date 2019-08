FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for residents in the path of a wildfire burning more than 21,000 acres on the Colville Reservation.

Fire officials say lightning sparked the Williams Flats Fire on Friday morning. It is burning within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Washington.

Officials with the Ferry County Sheriff's Office say Level 3 evacuations are in place for all areas south of the intersection of Little Nine Mile Creek with Nine Mile-Hellgate Road west to the Whitestone Lookout.

Officials with the Steven's County Sheriff's Office issued Level 1 evacuations for the Enterprise, Two Rivers and West End communities in the Fruitland, Washington area. People living in the area should be aware of the nearby fire.

Map of level 1 evacuations in Fruitland, Washington area for the Williams Flats Fire.

Stevens Co. Sheriff

Officials say homes are not immediately in danger but the only road out of the area may be blocked by fire. Anyone who remains in the area may not be able to leave once the fire reaches Nine Mile-Hellgate Road.

Level 3 means leave now.

One residence near the fires remains under a Level 2 evacuation. Multiple roads are closed, including Kuehne, Firelander, Refrigerator Canyon and Canteen Creek Roads.

Evacuees are asked to go to the Inchelium Community Center. A place to stay overnight will be arranged at or near the community center for those who need shelter.

Drone suspends operations

Fire officials say crews had to suspend operations due to an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area on Tuesday.

According to the latest update given by the Northwest Incident Management Team on Wednesday, the Williams Flats Fire has consumed 21,190 acres of land. Incident Commander Doug Johnson said Tuesday night that a drone entered the TFR designated area surrounding the fire.

The drone caused all firefighting aircraft, including helicopters and large retardant planes, to suspend operations and return to the airport. The suspension continued until a crews had verified the drone left the area.

During that time, no aerial support was provided to the firefighters on the ground, and the fire was allowed to burn unchecked. Any person identified flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a TFR could be subject to a $20,000 fine.

"Remember, 'IF YOU FLY, WE CAN'T,'" Johnson said.

Fire is 25% contained

The Williams Flats Fire is 25% contained, according to the NIMT. Crews have managed to save all structures and cultural resources so far.

Crews said most of the progress being made is on the northeast of the fire. The biggest concern to firefighters is weather conditions. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday and temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees.

Fire officials want to remind the public not to get close to aircrafts that are scooping water from the lake. This can slow the process of the aircrafts ability to quickly get water to help put the fire out.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts. There is also a temporary flight restriction of 10 miles around the wildfires.

The nearby Lundstrom Butte Fire burned 10 acres and is 100% contained.

A Red Flag Warning on Friday contributed to the Williams Flats Fire's ability to grow.

The Confederated Tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

More than 870 personnel are assigned to fight the fires.

