Level 3 evacuations issued for brush fire in Chelan County

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for Kingsbury and Colockum Roads in Chelan County due to a brush fire.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for Kingsbury and Colockum Roads west of Wenatchee in Chelan County due to a brush fire.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Kingsbury and Colockum are under Level 3 evacuation orders, with approximately 60 structures threatened on Colockum Road.

A Level 3 evacuation order means that people need to leave immediately.

Kingsbury Road was previously under a Level 2 evacuation order, while Colockum was previously a Level 1 evacuation. According to CCEM, "everything south and east of the intersection of Colockum and Tarpiscan are at a Level 1 Fire Advisory. 

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire is burning near Malaga, which is south of Wenatchee. 

A Level 2 evacuation means there is significant risk in the area and people need to be ready to evacuate immediately, while a Level 1 evacuation means that people should be aware risk exists and should start to prepare to leave.

The SWIIMT didn't list a cause of the fire.

Post by CCSOEM.
Post by sewaimt.

