GRANT CO., Wash.-- Grant County Sheriff's Office advised a 5000-acre wildfire is burning in the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa Sunday afternoon.

As of 12:01 a.m Monday, July 14 there is a is a Level 2 evacuation notice in place for the 23000 block of road O-SW to road R-SW. This is a downgrade from the previous level 3 fire evacuation.

Level 2 means you need to get set to evacuate. This means the fire is moving in your direction and the danger to your safety is increasing.

You should be ready to leave quickly if local authorities ask you to do so.

Wahluke High School is open for anyone in need of emergency shelter.

As of 7:20 p.m. Sunday, there are level 3 fire evacuations in place for the 23000 block of road O-SW to road R-SW. That means you need to leave now.

Grant County Sheriff said the fire was 0 percent contained as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The area is mostly rural and uninhabited, though if you do live in the area, the sheriff's office says you should maintain situational awareness.

The Washington State Fire Marshal said state mobilization was approved for the fire.

The fire is fueled by sagebrush and grass, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. It is burning to the north.

The sheriff's office said Fire District 8 will use three aircraft to combat the fire, so keep drones on the ground.

The sheriff's office also said if you are on the Columbia River, be aware of aircraft pulling water out of the river. Local and federal ground resources are also working the fire.

