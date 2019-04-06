GRANT CO., Wash. — Crews made significant progress in fighting the large 243 Fire in Grant County on Wednesday, and fire officials anticipate the fire could be 100% contained as early as Friday.

One of the first notable wildfires of the season burned more than 18,000 acres near Royal City, Wash., authorities said.

On Wednesday, crews were targeting hotspots, according to KREM's Amanda Roley, who was reporting from the scene.

Some crews will be sent home tomorrow morning, Roley said. If wind and weather cooperate, authorities believe the fire could be fully contained by Friday.

Denise McInturff, the public information officer for the 243 Fire command, said on Wednesday morning that the fire is 25 percent contained.

Evacuations issued this week remain in place.

Washington Department of Natural Resources Southeast Region Manager Todd Welker said that WDNR has sent two strike team and engines, two fire bosses and multiple overhead resources to help fight the blaze.

Welker also said fires this early in the season are typically grassland fires, like the 243 Fire, and not the forest fires that are common later in the summer. He said the plan is to attack the fire when the wind dies down, which usually happens in two- to three-day windows.

A satellite image of the 243 Fire on Tuesday, June 5.

Authorities say the 243 Fire sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in the surrounding area.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the Royal City Intermediate School, according to the GCSO.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for Smyrna.

This means residents must leave now as they are in immediate danger.

Level 2 evacuations are covering the area between Highway 26 and 243, including Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village. This means there is a significant risk to the area, and residents should prepare for an immediate evacuation as the fire is moving closer to residents.

Foreman says the Level 2 evacuations could affect at least 75 homes.

Beverly Burke Road was under Level 3 evacuations on Monday night but those have since been lifted.

Authorities say the fire is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure. Two people have suffered injuries.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced that the Beverly Dunes ORV Park and the Milwaukee Road Corridor are closed due to the fire.

The Grant County Public Utility District said about 285 of its customers were without power on Tuesday due to the fire. They were able to restore power to some areas but are still working on repairs in others.

RELATED: Spokane air quality drops to moderate as wildfire burns in nearby Grant Co.

The Grant County Fairgrounds is open to provide sheltering for large animals. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, they can accommodate up to 300 horses, some pigs, sheep and a small number of cattle. They have bedding and water available on site, but no feed. For more information, contact Jim McKiernan at 509-765-3581.

Firefighters do not yet have estimates on containment numbers.

Approximate area affected by the 243 Fire burning in Grant County

The fire has destroyed an unknown number of outbuildings, according to Foreman.

Foreman says all state highways in the area remain open, but Beverly Burke and lower Crab Creek roads remain closed.

Trooper John Bryant says state patrol is standing by to close highways in the area if necessary.

Foreman says the wildfire burning sagebrush and dry grass is driven by wind.

“It’s in an area that’s sometimes difficult for firefighters to access due to steep terrain and the absence of roadways,” he added.

State resources arrived on Tuesday morning, meaning fire departments and agencies from across the state are helping to fight the blaze.

The Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center in Wenatchee also sent resources.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is providing continuous updates on the fire via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

Farmer watches fire from his backyard

One farmer living in the area said this is the worst fire he has seen in 50 years.

"It's really nerve-racking. We've had fires before, but nothing this close with the wind now blowing right at us. It's really nerve-racking. We've loaded up the pets and a lot of our really important things and some clothes in case we do get burned out," said homeowner George Jelmberg.

After KREM spoke with Jelmberg, the winds shifted, pushing heavy smoke and flames closer to his home. He then decided it was time to go.

"Pets are gone, the wife's got them in Ellensburg at the pet center, and I think we'll probably be smoked out and have to stay with my sister or her folks or something," he said.

He packed up, leaving his home behind, not knowing how things would look when he returned.

Fire crews said their biggest challenge in battling these flames has been the wind. It's been shifting directions, which has made it harder for them to get a good handle on it. They said their biggest plan of attack now is working to get it better contained.

A closer look at what firefighters are dealing with

The layout of the land has made for a very challenging firefighting strategy.

Crew members are working with hand crews, but the structure of the land is what's making the challenge even harder.

"It's not an easy place to get access into. It's not just a field here in town there you can drive a few firetrucks across it or have a helicopter drop some water in the middle of a football field. It's steep terrain, rocky terrain," said Pasco Incident Commander Ben Shearer.

"The fire tends to work up through crevices and little nicks and cracks. So it's hard to get in there and make sure that fire's out. So you get a little wind to pop out, and the next thing you know, the head of the fire's still working," he added.

Shearer said even the area surrounding the fire has created some issues for their plan of attack.

"We have a lot of cultural sensitivity areas, including some habitats, like habitats of the monarch butterflies, which I just recently realized we're dealing with here," he said.

These difficulties have made it hard for crews to get updates from firefighters who are in the field working.

Shearer said it's been difficult knowing who exactly is in the field working because so many of them have been working since early Tuesday morning.

They said their biggest concern is keeping their crews and community safe as they work around the challenges.