The rugs being crocheted at the Lake Forest Park out of recycled fabric are more than works of art. They're signs of compassion.

Volunteers gather at the library once a month to learn basic crochet techniques. When the rugs are finished, they are delivered to the International Rescue Committee in SeaTac to be distributed to refugee families who have recently arrived.

One of the first things the families see are the rugs at their doors, welcoming them home. The rugs come with a handmade tag with a welcome message and the artist's signature.

Luanne Brown says it's an emotional experience.

"We're a kind country at heart," she said.

More than 200 have been made since the program started a few years ago. The rugs are created from re-purposed materials like scarves, sheets and clothing.

"Just want people to know after they'd come on long journeys to the U.S. that they were welcome."