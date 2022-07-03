King County launches pilot program aimed at curbing opioid overdoses

Eastside Fire and Rescue hopes to provide more resources to people when non-fatal overdoses occur.

SEATTLE — In the area Eastside Fire and Rescue serves, since January of 2020, there have been 67 fatal overdoses.

Battalion Chief Greg Garat has been there to respond to the 911 calls.

"With the fentanyl that's getting mixed into the drugs, you never know what you're going to get," said Garat.

At a Friday news conference about crime in downtown Seattle, Frank Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division, said drugs are fueling the problem.

"Drug trafficking and gun violence are directly linked," said Tarentino.

Last year, the DEA Seattle Field Division seized enough pure fentanyl to kill every person in Washington state, according to Tarentino.

"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reduce the drug-related violence," he said.

At Eastside Fire and Rescue, Jamie Formisano says the data tells the story with King County's number of fatal overdoses moving in an alarming direction.

"King County Public Health brought this program to us almost a year ago because they're seeing a rise in opioid overdoses," said Formisano.

After partnering and planning with Public Health -- Seattle & King County, a new pilot program just debuted. In three weeks time, Eastside Fire and Rescue has already given out three Naloxone Leave-Behind Kits.

"It contains two doses of Naloxone," said Garat who added that when they respond to non-fatal overdoses, they leave a kit behind.

"If they've overdosed, and this brings them back out of respiratory arrest, they still need to seek medical care because those opioids are still in their system," said Garat.

Eastside Fire and Rescue said they want to do what they can to help combat a deadly epidemic.