KING 5 is adding a new member to its team of celebrated and award-winning journalists in the Northwest. Craig Herrera will be the new face of weekday evening and night side meteorology beginning September 24.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have hired Craig Herrera to join our meteorology team” said Cheryl Carson, KING 5 Executive News Director. “He brings his passion for forecasting, experience, and outstanding personality to the team. Craig, along with Rich Marriott, Jordan Steele, Ben Dery and Jordan Wilkerson will continue to deliver the most up-to-date forecast and weather information live on TV and for our digital audience at www.king5.com.”

Craig comes to Seattle from KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles where he has spent the last two years as their weekend meteorologist, extensively covering the recent California wildfires. Prior to Los Angeles, Craig worked at KGTV in San Diego for 5 years, at KNTV in San Francisco for six years, and KFSN in Fresno for three years.

Raised by his parents in Northern New Mexico, where his mother is a member of the Tewa tribe, Craig is proud of his Native American, Hispanic, and Italian ancestry. He moved here with his husband, Tommy Cardosa, their two dogs, Cooper and Riley, and their cat, Mr. Clyde.

“This is such an exciting time in my career! I’m ecstatic and honored to join the incredibly talented and professional staff at KING 5. I’m really looking forward to establishing roots in the Northwest, and to be out and about in the community meeting new people, connecting with organizations close to my heart, and making new friends,” said Craig Herrera in a note to the KING 5 staff. “My family and I love the climate and we can’t wait to explore one of the most beautiful parts of our country!”

You can see Craig live on KING 5 during the 5pm, 7pm and 9pm broadcasts.

© 2018 KING