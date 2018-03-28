Vote at king5.com/votenow

Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.

June 18, 2018

Do you agree or disagree with President Trump's immigration policies?

42% Agree

58% Disagree

______________________________________

May 3, 2018

Do you support Seattle's plan for an employee head tax?

6% Yes

94% No

______________________________________

May 2, 2018

Do you support protests against gun violence?

63% Yes

37% No

______________________________________

April 20, 2018

Who do you side with in the head tax debate?

11% City council supporters

88% Amazon

1% Other

______________________________________

April 12, 2018

Should the Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick?

39% Yes

58% No

3% If he agrees note to kneel

______________________________________

April 5, 2018

Should concealed carry permit handlers be allowed to carry a gun inside schools?

53% Yes

47% No

______________________________________

March 27, 2017

Do you agree that the Second Amendment should be repealed?

75% No

25% Yes

______________________________________

March 20, 2018

Do you support stricter gun control laws?

81% No

19% Yes

© 2018 KING