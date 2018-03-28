Vote at king5.com/votenow
Please note: These questions were asked of our audience during a newscast. They are not scientifically conducted surveys.
June 18, 2018
Do you agree or disagree with President Trump's immigration policies?
42% Agree
58% Disagree
______________________________________
May 3, 2018
Do you support Seattle's plan for an employee head tax?
6% Yes
94% No
______________________________________
May 2, 2018
Do you support protests against gun violence?
63% Yes
37% No
______________________________________
April 20, 2018
Who do you side with in the head tax debate?
11% City council supporters
88% Amazon
1% Other
______________________________________
April 12, 2018
Should the Seahawks sign Colin Kaepernick?
39% Yes
58% No
3% If he agrees note to kneel
______________________________________
April 5, 2018
Should concealed carry permit handlers be allowed to carry a gun inside schools?
53% Yes
47% No
______________________________________
March 27, 2017
Do you agree that the Second Amendment should be repealed?
75% No
25% Yes
______________________________________
March 20, 2018
Do you support stricter gun control laws?
81% No
19% Yes