A 23-year-old Kent resident was arrested in connection to the fatal carjacking that led to the death of Jered Sperling.

Investigators have also identified another person of interest who police say is cooperating and is not a suspect.

"We want to thank every person who called in tips,” said Kent police Detective Melanie Robinson. “This is a very tragic case that has rocked everyone to the core. Our deepest condolences remain with the family and friends of Jered Sperling.”

According to police, Sperling was carjacked at a storage facility in Kent just after 8 p.m. on Monday. His truck was found Tuesday morning at an apartment complex. A body that police believe was Sperling was found in the back of the truck.

“We are absolutely sickened by this senseless tragedy. Our heart goes out to Jered’s wife and family,” said Detective Robinson.

