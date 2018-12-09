BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A Clark County Judge issued a temporary injunction Friday morning, requiring Battle Ground school district teachers to return to work while negotiating for a new contract.

Judge Scott Collier said the injunction takes effect on Monday.

The district argued that the strike was causing irreparable harm to students and and parents, holding them "hostage." The two sides remain $4 million apart, an impasse large enough for an end to the strike be forced away from the bargaining table.

The teacher's union argued that an outside end to the strike is not the simple call the district suggests. An injunction sways negotiations heavily in favor of the district. The district itself is a party to the so-called irreparable harm.

The school board voted 4-0 Wednesday evening to approve a resolution that authorized legal action. The resolution cited "irreparable harm" to students.

Here’s a copy of the resolution. pic.twitter.com/lRF9l7Svib — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) September 13, 2018

Teachers in the district have been on strike for 12 days. The first day of school was originally scheduled for Aug. 29.

Striking teachers plan to hold a news conference outside the courthouse at 9:15 a.m.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Taking teachers to court is not a solution. It is a bully tactic and a distraction. The only place a fair settlement with competitive pay can be negotiated is at the bargaining table,” said Marina Heinz, a fourth-grade teacher.

A spokesperson said the district's desire is to get classrooms up and running, even if it means forcing the issue.

“The board is considering taking legal action because our collective goal is in getting students back into the classroom. We want to get teachers back in the classroom, students back in the classroom, we’re in the business of educating students,” said Rita Sanders.

Both sides met separately with a state mediator in Olympia on Wednesday.

The Longview school district recently asked a judge in Cowlitz County to issue a temporary injunction ordering striking teachers back to work. The judge granted the injunction, but the district and teachers reached a settlement before it could be enforced.

© 2018 KGW