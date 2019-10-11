WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Jeep Cherokee went airborne before landing on top of a vehicle and into a home in Walla Walla, Washington on Friday night, police said.

The suspect was speeding on East Tietan Street shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when the Jeep left the road, hit a large boulder and was launched into the air. It landed on another vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a house located near East Tietan Street and Fern Avenue, and the impact pushed both vehicles into the home's garage.

The driver of the Jeep is seeking medical attention, police said. There were no other injuries.

