PULLMAN, Wash. — Jason Gesser, the Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director resigned from Washington State University Tuesday amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including a formal complaint from former WSU volleyball player Alyssa Wold-Bodeau. Gesser sent his official resignation letter to several media outlets in the region, including The Daily Evergreen, WSU’s student newspaper.

In the letter, Gesser stated, “I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the Department and University. While I certainly never meant to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on,”

He also addressed Alyssa Wold-Bodeau in his statement and said, “To the young woman that I made feel uncomfortable, I respectfully have a different recollection of the situation you’ve described but acknowledge that I should never have been in the situation in the first place, and I apologize. I truly never meant to cause you harm,”

Following the resignation, Wold-Bodeau reacted, “It’s been a long and difficult 48 hours, and an even more difficult three years. I’m extremely happy to see that Jason has resigned his position of influence and power at WSU. It’s a relief to know that no other young women will be subjected to Mr. Gessers actions and abuse of power. I pray he gets the help he needs and that his family can move forward. I also pray that this event will serve to give encouragement to others. Staying silent is no longer an option. If my story resonates with you, come forward. Bring it to the light so that we all - as a community - can begin the healing process. And to my Coug nation; thank you so much for the support. You are an amazing family,”

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun issued the following statement Tuesday evening:

"Late this afternoon, Washington State University received a letter of resignation from Jason Gesser, following the complaint shared with the Office for Equal Opportunity on Monday. The University has accepted Mr. Gesser’s resignation effective immediately.

We sincerely appreciate the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with concerns of this nature. We take the allegations extremely seriously, and the Office for Equal Opportunity intends to continue its investigation,"

The complaint comes from former WSU volleyball player Alyssa Wold-Bodeau. During an interview with KREM 2, she said she grew close to the Gesser family and met Gesser's wife through WSU volleyball. Shortly after, she began to babysit for the family.

During the year-and-a-half that she worked as the family nanny, Gesser was never inappropriate, she said. But she said that changed after she graduated and Gesser invited her to a WSU fundraiser in western Washington.

After the event, Wold-Bodeau said Gesser put his hand on her leg, and repeatedly tried to kiss her and put his hands under her dress.

© 2018 KREM