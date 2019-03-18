BURIEN, Wash. — For girls who live with their families at Mary's Place shelter, going through a transitional time of their lives can be hard at such a young age.

That's why the organization has begun a girl scout troop for all the girls living at their family shelter.

"When they first come to the shelter, they don't know where they are. They're quiet, they're scared, it's the unknown," said Arlene Hampton, co-site director for Mary's Place's in Burien. "They then come in here, they get to know the different kids, they come to life."

Outside of a Walgreens on Sunday, the troop was hard at work selling girl scout cookies. Their goal was 4,000 boxes. They were about one-third of the way to their goal by noon.

As Hampton says, this outing is about more than just cookies. It's about getting funding for the programs that help make a typically stressful time in a child's life fun.

"What comes out of this is the memories that the girls will have forever," said Hampton.

Those programs include outings to beaches and parks, as well as opportunities to learn life skills like entrepreneurship and how to lead independent lives.

Hampton says that when the girls and their families find a permanent community, they connect that girl with their new local girl scout troop so they can immediately begin laying down roots.

