Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An ongoing dispute between two groups of people--groups that included teens and adults--led to a shootout that ended with the death of a 17-year-old from Columbia, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says.

Lott announced Thursday new details in the killing of Amon Rice back on May 10. Rice was shot to death on Greenlakes Drive during a shootout that had been pre-scheduled by all participants.

"It started with teenage drama, and then escalated to death," Lott said.

According to Lott, a large fistfight broke out at a public event in Eastover days before the fatal shooting. He said it was between "Team A" and "Team B," as he's dubbed them, and was mostly teenagers. He doesn't believe this was a traditional gang fight.

There was also an incident at bus stop involving the same groups.

Those "teams' then decided to meet outside a church on Greenlakes Drive for a shootout to settle their grievances. Lott says social media posts showed that the people who showed up to the event knew it would involve firearms, and went anyway.

Then the gunfire erupted.

Rice was one of those with a gun, but Lott it's not clear if he fired his weapon. A total of 7 guns were involved and 58 bullets were fired, investigators have determined. Surveillance video from the church showed Rice get shot, and the melee that led up to it.

Rice died. another teen was hit by the gunfire, but survived.

"We're lucky," Lott said. "We're very lucky we didn't have multiple people dead...that's a lot of rounds by a lot of people."

Among those participating were parents of some of the teens, and at least one of them fired a shot, Lott says.

"Adults and parents should be better," the sheriff said. "It's sad that we've got this going on in our community, and it's got to stop."

So far, a total of 21 people have been arrested in connection in the case, thanks to help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He said videos shot on social media and the postings that were made helped them make the necessary connections to find the persons who were there.

From Lott's perspective, he's holding everyone who showed up to the shootout responsible.

"You're not going to do this in Columbia," he said. "I don't want [Amon Rice's] life to be just another statistic," the sheriff added. "I want to send a message that we're not going to allow this in Richland County. If you drive somebody to the gunfight, or drive people away from a gunfight, or hide a gun, you will be held accountable."

One person, 19-year-old Isaiah Sims, was still wanted when Lott spoke. But late Thursday afternoon he was taken into custody.

