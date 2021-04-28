The event was set up to recruit new Eagle’s Club members the weekend of April 9-11.

REPUBLIC, Wash. — A three day long super-spreader event in Republic, Washington is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ferry County. As of Wednesday, nearly 100 people have been infected.

The event was set up to recruit new Eagle’s Club members the weekend of April 9-11. Some said it was advertised as a protest against COVID restrictions. The club president said it was simply a dinner and poker night to attract new members.

Health officials in Republic said patient zero was traced back to the event. Since then, infections have reached far into the community. The bank in town had to shut down early and brought in temporary workers. One of the only grocery stores also had limited capacity and county services have taken a hit with court cases being delayed because so many workers are either home sick or in quarantine.

“There's 95 people that have tested positive since that event,” Northeast Tri-County Health District Administrator Matt Schanz said. “And the vast majority have had some kind of exposure to that event, either by attendance, or by a secondary exposure. They're continuing to test… even today, they're continuing to be tested.”

Northeast Tri-County Health Officer Dr. Sam Artzis said he knew this was going to be a serious problem within the first five or six days.

“Just because the amount of people that were showing up symptomatic, to get tested had spiked significantly,” Artzis said. “And we were already seeing people showing up at the hospital within that first week, which we hadn't seen for several weeks to months prior to that."

Hospitalizations are also on a sharp incline. Some patients are being sent to Spokane or Wenatchee where capacity is also limited.



Health officials with the Tri-County Health Department tell KREM 2 these numbers will continue to rise and they fully expect cases to start showing up in outlying communities as well, as coronavirus continues to spread in the region.