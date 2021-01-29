Washington state accused of widespread failure to house foster children

A lawsuit alleges Washington state failed to provide stable housing for growing numbers of foster children.

A group of youth advocacy organizations filed a federal lawsuit against Washington state, saying it has failed to provide stable housing for growing numbers of foster children.

“These children, among the state’s most vulnerable, are being deeply harmed by short-sighted and inhumane practices,” said attorney Susan Kas of Disability Rights Washington.

The suit lists three children as representatives, identified by initials only, that were shuttled between hotel rooms, state offices and out-of-state facilities instead of being housed and treated in a licensed foster home.

The suit names the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and Secretary Ross Hunter as plaintiffs. It was filed by Disability Rights Washington, the National Center for Youth Law and Carney Gillespie PLLP.

In February, the KING 5 Investigators profiled the story of David Cerrone, who is now 18 years old and has aged out of the foster care system.

When Cerrone was thrust into the foster care system at age 16, DCYF social workers escorted him through a series of hotel stays that lasted several weeks. He received no education, treatment or support.

“What I feel pretty much I was told was, ‘It’s your fault you have to get sent to these hotels. This is a result of your actions,’ or something like that,” Cerrone told KING 5 in February. “It’s my fault I don’t have a place to live?”

In spite of years of complaints, numbers released by the state ombuds at the end of 2020 show that hotel stays and overnight DCYF office stays are continuing to rise.

Secretary Hunter told KING 5 that he is aware of the traumatic and chaotic nature of housing children in hotels, but said the coronavirus pandemic worsened the problem in 2020 as some foster homes refused to accept additional placements.