What are you really vaping? We tested 6 vaping products.

KGW commissioned a Portland-based lab, Lightscale, to test 6 different vaping cartridges. We bought three THC cartridges at legal dispensaries, one CBD Mango cartridge at a tobacco shop, one Juul and one flavored VQ brand cartridge that fits into a Juul pen.

While all the products bought at dispensaries in Oregon are required to be tested by the state, labs don’t test for additives or flavors.

In New York, investigators found some manufacturers were using Vitamin E acetate to “thicken” up their products, doubling their products and profits. While it’s completely safe to swallow or apply to skin, Vitamin E acetate is extremely dangerous to breathe in, and can be toxic to the lungs.

Labs like Lightscale and dozens of others across Oregon were not testing for Vitamin E acetate until recently because they didn’t know to look for it. Lightscale developed the test for Vitamin E after several clients reached out and asked them to test their products.

In our tests, Lightscale Labs tested for 130 common and problematic chemicals, including pesticides and carcinogens, as well as Vitamin E acetate. We also had another partner lab test for heavy metals.

The results showed all three THC cartridges and two nicotine cartridges passed state standards.

The "Fresh Hemp" CBD cartridge had no CBD and tested positive for lead.

KGW

The CBD Mango cartridge didn’t contain any CBD in the first place and had an alarming amount of lead in it. There are no federal standards for the amount of lead allowed in vaping products, but California has set limits. Our sample tested 800 times over that limit.

“It’s very, very toxic,” said Kidd.

The lead finding especially concerned Kidd because the product was bought at a tobacco shop without even using an ID.

“These types of shops exist across the country,” Kidd said. “I imagine there are many other products like this not only in Oregon but in a lot of other states which is what we’ve seen.”

The company couldn’t be reached for comment, and the store where we bought that product had already pulled it off its shelves because customers complained that it tasted bad.

Kidd said while the raw oil is tested, no one is testing the cartridges once they are filled.

"There is no testing that is conducted once the cartridge has been filled with oil. So we test the raw oil prior to packaging," Kidd said. "[To improve safety, we could] figure out a way to have testing post packaging because these cartridges can sit around for weeks and maybe months. The oils inside of them are chemicals, and depending on the design of the cartridge, the oil could interact with metals and the cartridge and potentially corrode, which would lead to leeching of metals into that oil."

Despite passing the test, Kidd said one of the VQ Strawberry Milk nicotine pods was corroded when it was opened up for testing.

A close-up picture of the VQ Strawberry Milk pod that appeared corroded during our lab test.

KGW

“The corrosion has been caused from the oil seeping through this electronics compartment and onto these electrodes,” said Bryce Kidd, the lab director at Lightscale. “There’s potential for that corrosion to go back up through the cartridge. It’s especially not going to be good to handle and smoke”

KGW News reached out to VQ Pods for comment last week, but we haven’t heard back.